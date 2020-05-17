NAF deploys Special Forces to Nasarawa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Sunday deployed its Special Forces Operatives to Nasarawa to boost internal security in the state and the North-Central part of the country.

The troops were deployed to tackle security challenges such as banditry, cattle rustling, and farmers and herdsmen clashes in the zone.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who addressed the troops in Lafia, urged them to be professional in their conduct.

He said: “I urged you to be professional and uphold the core NAF values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do.”

Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, told the Special Forces that they were deployed to complement and add value to the already existing security apparatus on the ground.

“You must cooperate with Operation Whirl Stroke. Your deployment not only for Lafia, but for the North -Central,” he added.

The NAF chief thanked the Nasarawa State government for providing facility to the 22 Quick Response Wing in Lafia.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the quick response to the security challenges of the state.

The governor said the response came just three days after he called for help from the Federal Government on the matter.

