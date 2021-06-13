NAF dismisses report on bombing of wedding venue in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday dismissed a report on the bombing of a wedding venue in Niger State.

A report had said a NAF Alpha Jet targeting bandits and Boko Haram insurgents shelled a wedding venue and killed some guests at a remote community in Niger State.

However, in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF described the report as an attempt to discredit efforts of security agencies.

The statement read: “If indeed a wedding party was hit, the question Nigerians should be asking is ‘Why would a wedding party be held in a forested area with a high concentration of banditry activities?

“It is clear that recent coordinate activities of the NAF, alongside the Nigerian Army and other security agents, are yielding the expected result, and obviously, some people are out to discredit these efforts. But be rest assured that we will not succumb to any blackmail.

“The NAF under the leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, shall continue to hit the locations of these criminals until we flush them out of the entire area and peace and security is fully restored.”

