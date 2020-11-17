NAF dismisses reports on crashed UN helicopter in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday described as fake news reports on the crash of a United Nations helicopter in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Reports had said the military helicopter crashed on Monday night in Banki after it was shot down by Boko Haram fighters.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who reacted to the claim in a statement, said no helicopter was shot down or crashed in Borno State on Tuesday.

He said the helicopter developed a fault and made an emergency landing in the area.

Daramola said: “It is sad that a respected media outlet would publish a false, unverified report like this.

“A UN helicopter indeed undertook a mission to Banki and has since returned to Maiduguri.

“One would have expected that, in line with the ethics of journalism, the more deliberate effort would have been made to verify the story by contacting relevant authorities before going to the press rather than propagating fake news.

“However, more details emerged last night that the UNHAS helicopter had issues shortly after take-off from Banki to Maiduguri and had to make an emergency landing.

“Banki military arrived at the scene to provide security coverage while the team conducted emergency repair and the helicopter eventually flew back to Maiduguri around 11:00 a.m. on November 17, 2020.”

