NAF distributes relief materials to two LGs in Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun a six-day medical outreach to distribute relief materials to those affected by crisis in Southern KADUNA.

The effort is in efforts to bring succor to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Southern part of Kaduna State, a statement revealed.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola in a statement in Abuja quoted the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, that the essence of the outreach was to ensure safety of lives in the two local government areas of the state.

Read also: Ex-NAF chief convicted of corruption paid N500,000 option of fine same day

“… To calm the restiveness in this environment whilst ensuring security and safety of human lives as well as bringing relief so that the people can continue to engage in their daily businesses.”

According to the Chief of the Air Staff who was represented by Air Commodore Gideon Bako, Chief of Medical Services “we are going to have six days of medical outreach. However, three days will be for the Mercy IDP Camp in Zonkwa and then another three days will be carried out in Mariri in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

“The NAF is very passionate when it comes to humanitarian activities and has been so concerned about medical outreaches in other parts of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions