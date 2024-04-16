NAF jets pound terrorists hideouts in Borno, eliminate 30 commanders

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed the killing of over 30 terrorist commanders and their fighters following a sustained bombardment of their hideouts in Kolleram village around the shores of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the feat was achieved by air component of Operation Hadarin Kai (OPHK).

Gabkwet said the troops executed precision airstrikes on the hideouts of ISWAP terrorists in the past one week, killing over 30 kingpins in the process.

Gabkwet added that the airstrikes conducted on April 13 were a decisive blow against terrorism in the North-East while the operations yielded significant success as the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) conducted post-strike revealed the neutralisation of over 30 terrorists.

The NAF spokesman gave the names of some of the neutralised senior terrorist commanders Ali Dawud, Bakura Fallujah, and Mallam Ari.

READ ALSO:NAF bombs 3 terrorist camps in Zamfara

“Additionally, numerous vehicles, motorcycles, and logistical assets were destroyed, severely hampering the terrorists’ operational capabilities,” Gabkwet said.

“Intelligence gathered after the air strike further indicated that the aerial bombardment effectively obliterated a key facility within the Kolleram enclave, which served as a hub for the terrorists’ food processing activities, including grinding machines.

“The success of these airstrikes underscores NAF’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

“By neutralising key terrorist figures and destroying their logistical infrastructure, the operation has significantly degraded the capabilities of the ISWAP group in the region.

“These airstrikes complement the ongoing efforts of ground forces on the Lake Chad flank and represent a crucial step forward in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now