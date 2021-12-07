NAF kills 46 terrorists as fighter jets bombard hideout of kidnap kingpin, Ali Kwaja

Not fewer than 46 bandits have been killed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) following a sustained bombardment of the hideout of a notorious kidnapping kingpin, Ali Kwaja, in the Rijana axis, along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Kaduna State.

The sustained air strikes which began on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday, allegedly destroyed an armoury and a building occupied by Kwaja, eliminating scores of his gang members in the vicinity.

A source, who did not want to be named, said recent attacks on travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway necessitated the increased surveillance and intelligence along the road and environs to uncover bandits’ activities and their modus operandi in the area.

“Most of the attacks along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway are orchestrated by bandits from Rijana-Kuzo axis led by Ali Kwaja,” said the source.

“After confirming the location, the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike scrambled fighter aircraft to take out the targets.

“Overhead the target area, armed bandits were seen gathered and were engaged.

“Some fleeing bandits after the initial strike were trailed to a location, about 4km Southeast of Kaduna State NYSC Orientation Camp and were subsequently neutralized.

“Furthermore, the Air Component destroyed a key bandits’ house at Kofita, after it was revealed that the building serves as a warehouse and staging location for most of the attacks in the area,” the source added.

