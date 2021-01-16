NAF kills scores of bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday killed scores of bandits terrorizing residents of Farin Ruwa in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said NAF conducted eight missions over identified bandits’ hideouts and other locations of interest around the state.

He added that intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flights were conducted over the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Akilbu, and Barebari where normal activities were observed.

The commissioner said: “The situation was similar over Saulawa and Maguzawa. At Farin Ruwa however, scores of bandits were sighted on motorcycles. They were duly engaged and neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

“Other locations covered include Riyawa Sarki, Sabon Gida Riyawa, Bunu, Hayin Maidawa, Buruku, Ungwan Yako, and adjoining settlements as well as Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Sabon Fili, Maguza, Damari, and Ngede Allah.

“More armed bandits were sighted with herds of cattle along the track from Ungwan Yako to Kuduru. They were engaged and neutralized by the crew.

“A night patrol mission was also carried out covering the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Olam Farms, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere, and parts of Kaduna metropolis. No suspicious activities were reported.”

