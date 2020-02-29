NAF kills several Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest

The Nigerian Air Force said on Saturday that its Air Component of the Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Boko Haram jihadists during attacks on their facilities in Borno State.

The NAF Director of Information, Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement the terrorists facilities were also destroyed during Thursday’s airstrikes on the group’s hideout at a location referred to as the “S” Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

He said: “The airstrikes were executed in continuation of Operation Rattle Snake 3 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed that the terrorists with their vehicles, motorcycles, and logistics facilities camouflaged under the dense forest vegetation; had intensified activities in the ‘S’ Region with a view to launching further attacks on civilian settlements and troops’ locations in the area.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location, scoring crucial hits leading to the neutralization of some Boko Haram fighters as well as the destruction of some of their structures.

READ ALS0: Minister Pantami faults Ulama’s stance over Ganduje’s ban on street begging

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions