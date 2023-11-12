NAF kills suspected terrorists in Borno air raids

Troops air component of Operation Hadin Kai have killed suspected Boko Haram terrorists in air raids in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the interdictions carried out in Ajigin and Banki junction areas of Borno State were aimed at clearing remnant of terrorists in the locations.

The interdictions, according to him, were carried out by the troops on November 8 and November 11.

He said the terrorists who had hidden four gun trucks under thick shrubs had perfected plans to attack troops’ locations around Damboa and Wajiroko in the state.

The spokesman added that three of the gun trucks were destroyed in the operation while the other escaped into the forest.

Gabkwet said: “The fleeing truck was subsequently tailed for about 26km until it disappeared under a tree, but was struck and observed to be on fire with no sign of movement at the location.

“The destruction of the four gun trucks, along with the occupants, effectively degraded the capability of the terrorists to attack friendly forces and locals within the area.

“Air interdiction missions were also conducted at a location seven kilometres east of Banki Junction in Borno on November 11.

“The location is a well-known terrorists’ enclave hitherto deserted but suddenly became active with high terrorists’ activities.

“Terrorists used the location as a logistics storage area and staging area to attack troops’ locations at Banki Junction in the past.

“Accordingly, NAF aircraft were scrambled to interdict the location. The aftermath of the strike revealed the destruction of the location with the logistics sites on fire.

“The terrorists have continued to feel the firepower of air and ground forces and her apparently desperate, confused, and at a loss as to why they have been on the receiving end of military onslaughts.

“The inability of terrorists to move freely and at will is also attributed to the effectiveness of the operational cooperation exhibited by the air and ground troops, which should be commended.”

