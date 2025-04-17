NAF raids terrorists’ enclaves in Borno

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Tuesday executed two successful air missions targeting terrorist strongholds in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the first strike occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Kollaram, a known stronghold of insurgents in Borno.

He said: “Intelligence reports, supported by surveillance footage, confirmed the presence of high-value terrorist commanders in the area.

“Several structures, some equipped with solar panels, were identified as active terrorist hubs.

“NAF’s assets carried out a precision strike on the location, eliminating several fighters and disabling key infrastructure.

The spokesman said a second precision strike followed at about 3:55 p.m. in Arra, in the Sambisa area, adding that intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions had earlier detected clusters of terrorists, and real-time visuals confirmed the significant presence.

“The precision-guided munitions were employed, resulting in the effective destruction of targets and disruption of the group’s operational capabilities.

“These back-to-back missions are part of a sustained air campaign designed to erode terrorist capabilities, dismantle leadership structures, and eliminate sanctuaries across Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to ensuring that no location within the country offers safe haven to terrorists,” Ejodame stated.

