NAF redeploys spokesman, other senior officers in major shake-up

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has approved the appointment and redeployment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and Commandants of the Nigerian Air Force institutions.

He also approved the appointment of a new spokesman and other senior officers for NAF.

Group Capt. Joel Abioye of the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, NAF, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the new postings and the redeployment were part of a routine aimed at ensuring operational efficiency in the service.

Abioye said the former Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, was appointed Commander of the 551 NAF Station, Jos, while Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida is now the new NAF spokesman.

The former Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Jackson Yusuf, was appointed as Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), while the erstwhile Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos, AVM Idi Lubo, took over as Chief of Policy and Plans.

AVM Mohammed Yakubu, the immediate past Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology is now Chief of Aircraft Engineering, while AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi, former CDPP, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), is now the Chief of Defence Space Administration.

The statement read: “The erstwhile Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, AVM Anthony Tuwase, is now the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI), DHQ.

“In the same vein, AVM Paul Masiyer is now the Chief of Logistics, HQ NAF; AVM Ibikunle Daramola, the erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command, Enugu is appointed the Chief of Communications Information Systems.

“AVM Samuel Chinda now takes over as Chief of Air Intelligence, NAF, while AVM Anthony Ndace is now the Air Secretary, NAF.

“Also affected by the new appointments is AVM Emmanuel Wonah, former Chief of Aircraft Engineering who is now the Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

“AVM Charles Ohwo, former CDTI has now been appointed as the Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos, AVM Paul Jemitola, the immediate past Air Secretary is now the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna.

“AVM Abraham Adole is the new Commandant, Air Force War College, Makurdi,’’ Abioye stated.

Other new appointments are those of AVM Sayo Olatunde, former Commandant Air Force War College who is now the AOC, Ground Training Command, Enugu and AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe now the AOC Mobility Command, Yenagoa.

“Air Commodore Olayinka Oyesola takes over as the Air Component Commander (Joint Task Force North East) `Operation Hadin Kai.

“The newly appointed and redeployed senior officers are expected to resume at their offices on or before Friday, January 6.”

