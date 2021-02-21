NAF releases names of seven victims of Abuja air mishap | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NAF releases names of seven victims of Abuja air mishap
The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday released the names of seven victims of the fatal air crash involving Beechcraft KingAir B350i in Abuja.
The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who released the names of the dead officers, said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, has ordered an immediate probe of the accident.
The victims are – Flt. Lt. Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flt. Lt. Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist), Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist), Flt. Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sgt. Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).
According to him, the officers were deployed to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs as part of concerted efforts to secure the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.
READ ALSO: Six people feared dead, as military aircraft crashes in Abuja
The NAF spokesman said the NAF had expressed condolences to the families of the victims who had been notified of the incident.
Daramola disclosed that the NAF chief visited the scene of the accident in company of the Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); his Aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major Gen. Lucky Irabor, and other service chiefs.
The military aircraft crashed on the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after reporting an engine failure at about mid-day on Sunday.
The NAF spokesman said: “The CAS, on behalf of officers, airmen, and airwomen of the NAF, once more commiserates with the families of the deceased personnel and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls eternal repose.”
