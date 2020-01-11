NAF special forces repel bandits ambush in Kaduna, many killed

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have reportedly repelled an ambush by bandits in Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Thursday, killing many of them in the process.

A statement on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the troops of the 271 NAF’s detachment fought off the bandits, but regrettably lost one of its men, Aircraftman Muktar Ibrahim.

Daramola said: “Troops of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 foiled an ambush set up by over 70 bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Kaduna.

“The troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari, killing several bandits in the process.

“Unfortunately, one of our personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The deceased airman, Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites. The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF commiserates with the family of the fallen hero and prays that the Almighty grant his soul peaceful repose.

“The CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to rid the North-West of all criminal elements.”

