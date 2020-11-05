NAF to deploy four drones to Zamfara

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, said on Thursday the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) would deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) otherwise known as drone aircraft to Zamfara to enhance its air operations in the state.

Abubakar, who disclosed this when he visited Zamfara, said he was in the state to further assess the infrastructure gap following the decision of the Federal Government to deploy additional air platforms to support the ongoing operation in the state.

The NAF said the measure was to enhance air operations not only in Zamfara but in the North-West part of the country.

He said: “We are expecting four UAVs that will operate from Gusau here to cover Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna States.

“Apart from Zamfara other UAVs would be operating in Gombe and Borno States. We are also here to solicit the support of the state government to ensure effective air operations.

“Very soon, we are going to commence construction of a runway for the aircraft to operate here in Zamfara.

“We are requesting land from the state government for the additional facilities and for the accommodation for the additional personnel to be deployed.

“We are now expecting 17 new Combat Aircrafts out of which 12 are coming from the United States.

“You know, our officers and men have already been to the US for training. So far we have 195 personnel in nine countries across the world for various training to manage our aircraft.”

