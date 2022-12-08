News
NAF to get more fighter jets by March 2023
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said on Thursday the Nigerian Air Force would take delivery of more fighter jets by March 2023.
Amao, according to a statement issued by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated this during an operational tour of 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group, Kerang, Plateau State, and 22 Quick Response Wing, Lafia in Nasarawa State.
The NAF on Wednesday destroyed several bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna State.
He said: “There was no doubt that some of the new platforms in NAF’s Order of Battle, particularly the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, and the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles have been one of the many reasons we are winning the war against terrorism in the country.
READ ALSO: NAF jets pound Boko Haram leaders’ compound in Borno
“These platforms include two CASA-295 medium airlift aircraft, two Beechcraft King Air 360, four Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft, three Wing Loong II UCAVs, and six T-129 ATAK helicopters.
“Other ongoing acquisitions include two Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, and 24 M-346 attack aircraft to boost NAF’s air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training.
“A few of these additional platforms are expected to be delivered to NAF before the end of the first quarter of 2023.”
