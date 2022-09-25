NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on danger of bleaching cream

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians on the danger of bleaching cream.

The NDLEA Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s media consultant, Olusayo Akintola, made the call at a top management meeting in Lagos.

She stressed that the abuse of cosmetics could lead to internal damage to body organs and cause death.

Adeyeye expressed shock at the formulation and use of unauthorised chemicals on unsuspecting clients by beauty clinics in the country.

The NAFDAC chief said: “We don’t just ban products because they are bleaching agents but are prohibited because of safety issues surrounding particular ingredients in the products. Many of these products could cause skin cancer as well as damage the liver and kidneys.

“The lightening of skin today can be cancer tomorrow, many of the importers smuggle the products into the country under the guise of global listing to bypass NAFDAC inspection.

‘’Bleaching has become a pandemic amongst both women and their male counterparts. The agency is on the heels of some people who engaged in online sales of dangerous unauthorized cosmetics and other products.

“Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC has been given the directive to apprehend merchants of these dangerous products and bring them to book.”

She stressed that the agency was not against the use of cosmetics, but they must be regulated and confirmed safe for human use.

