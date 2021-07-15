News
NAFDAC approves three new COVID-19 vaccines to tackle third wave
In order to tackle and adequately contain the spread of the COVID-19 third-wave pandemic, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced the approval of three new vaccines for use in the country.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye in Abuja.
Adeyeye gave their names as Moderna of Rovi Pharma Madrid, Spain, AstraZeneca AZD1222 of SK Bioscience Co Limited, Republic of Korea and Sputnik V of Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.
However, she noted that Sputnik is still undergoing further analysis while Moderna and Korea’s AstraZeneca have been given full approval.
An excerpt from the statement reads, “NAFDAC is announcing the approval of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines and conditional approval of Sputnik V vaccine.
“The NAFDAC Vaccine Committee has been carefully assessing several vaccines despite the fact the vaccines have been approved by stringent regulatory countries or have received WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL).
“A COVID-19 vaccine that has gone through the prior approval from either of these two sources had gone through quality, safety and efficacy evaluation which is a prerequisite for acceptance by COVAX Facility.
Read also: WHO screens NAFDAC for COVID-19 vaccine production
“Most regulatory agencies across the world use this mechanism to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“The Agency spends at least 15 days to thoroughly examine the dossier or submission package of the vaccine to ensure that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks and any side effects are well noted for monitoring after vaccination by respective NAFDAC and Primary Health Officers.
“The EUL will allow Nigeria to receive supplies of the vaccines from the COVAX Facility.
“National Agency for Food and Drug Administration also gives full reviews for vaccines that have not gone through EUL route. This mechanism is explained in our guidance developed by the COVID-19 Vaccine Committee.
“NAFDAC is the first National Regulatory Agency in Africa to have Guidance on Regulatory Preparedness for EUA, Licensing or Access to COVID-19 Vaccines.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....