NAFDAC arrests eight for producing harmful yoghurt, others in Niger

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested eight suspects for producing harmful ice cream, bread and yoghurt in Niger State.

NAFDAC’s Director in the North-Central, Shaba Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Minna, said the suspects were arrested during a raid by the agency in the Suleja area of the state.

Mohammed added that the harmful products were produced in an unhealthy environment, and sold to school children

He said: “During our surveillance in Suleja today (Wednesday), we discovered a cluster of 15 sites producing unhealthy ice cream, yoghurt and bread for school children in Suleja.

“We immediately swung into action and eight suspects were arrested in connection with the unwholesome practices.

“These products are unwholesome and we discovered the use of harmful chemicals in the products.

“The products are being produced in an unhealthy environment. Some of these products can cause cholera, cancer and other health issues.

“We want parents and school management to stop persons into such unwholesome activities from bringing their products into the school environment and report them to NAFDAC.”

