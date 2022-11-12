NAFDAC arrests man with nine years experience producing fake agro-chemicals in Niger

The patrol operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have apprehended one Kabiru Idris, who allegedly produces adulterated agro-chemicals, in Makira, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The State Coordinator of the anti-drug abuse agency, James Kigbu, made this known on Saturday to journalists after the suspect was brought to its office in Minna.

According to him: “Recently, we embarked on surveillance on agro-chemicals within Niger State and arrested one Alhaji Kabiru Idris in Makira, Mashegu Local Government Area, where he produces fake agro-chemicals.

“Our investigations so far reveal that he is the producer and distributor of agro-chemical known as Dudual 45 per cent used for pest control.”

Mr Kigbu said Idris, aged 42 and had nine years experience in the illegal trade, is now helping the agency in its investigation after he gave his confession with regret, adding that the suspect would be charged to court and made to pay the necessary fines with written undertaking not to engage in the crime again.

The NAFDAC boss explained that the agency launched the search after its officials suspected some hawkers in different areas of the state.

By: Mohammed Taoheed

