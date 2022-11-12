NAFDAC arrests producer of fake agrochemicals in Niger

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a producer of adulterated agrochemicals, Kabiru Idris, in Niger State.

The state’s Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr. James Kigbu, confirmed the development to journalists when the suspect was brought to the agency’s office in Minna with some of the adulterated products.

He said: “Recently we embarked on surveillance on agro-chemicals within Niger State and arrested one Alhaji Kabiru Idris in Makira, Mashegu Local Government Area, where he produces fake agrochemicals.



“Our investigations have so far revealed that he is the producer and distributor of agrochemical known as Dudual 45 percent used for pest control.

“Idris has confessed to the crime and is helping the agency in its investigation into the illicit trade. He will be charged to court and made to pay the necessary fines with a written undertaking from the court not to engage in such unwholesome activity again.”

