NAFDAC blacklists Indian company for alleged drug falsification

An Indian company identified as Mars Remedies PVT Limited, has been blacklisted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for alleged drug falsification.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye who said that the company was blacklisted for the manufacture of falsified ciprofloxacin Tablets BP 500mg (NAFDAC REG. NO C4-0498) for Pinnacle Health Pharmaceutical Ltd, Surulere, Lagos.

Adeyeye who said that henceforth, all imported drugs manufactured by the Indian company have also been banned, added that Mars Remedies PVT Limited illegally manufactured variations of ciprofloxacin tablets, instead of the approved formulation for export to Nigeria.

According to her, the variation in the formulation of the ciprofloxacin 500mg tablets, which may impact the quality and shelf-life, was not approved by NAFDAC before the changes were made.

She said; “NAFDAC has blacklisted Mars Remedies PVT Limited, India, for the manufacture of falsified ciprofloxacin Tablets BP 500mg (NAFDAC REG. NO C4-0498) for Pinnacle Health Pharmaceutical Ltd, Surulere, Lagos.

“In view of the unprofessional practice, all products manufactured by Mars Remedies PVT LTD will not be allowed into Nigeria with immediate effect,” Adeyeye added.

