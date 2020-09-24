NAFDAC confiscate N.35m worth of fake hand sanitizers in Bauchi | Ripples Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Bauchi State has confiscated fake hand sanitizers worth N350,000 from supermarkets and drug retail outlets in the state.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mohammed Muazu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The confiscation of the items came three days after the agency raided some shops in the state.

According to Muazu, the exercise followed a directive from the NAFDAC enforcement directorate on the activities of illegal hand sanitisers dealers in the state.

He added that 11 out of the 13 fake sanitizers brands were manufactured in Kano while two were produced in Bauchi State.

Muazu said the agency had commenced moves to track down the manufacturers of the items.

