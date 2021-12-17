Metro
NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598m in Nasarawa
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs and expired products worth N598.08million in Nasarawa State.
The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, disclosed this in her address during the destruction of fake and expired products in the North-Central held in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday.
Represented by the agency’s Coordinator in Plateau State, Mohammed Bashir, the NAFDAC chief said the destroyed products were confiscated from manufacturers, importers, and distributors in other to safeguard the health of Nigerians.
READ ALSO: NAFDAC destroys N515m worth of fake products in Gombe
She described the sale of such products as a fierce attack on Nigerians.
Earlier in his address, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Nsasarawa, Dadi Nantim, commended the stakeholders and security agencies for their support and assured that the agency would continue to sanction erring citizens.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....