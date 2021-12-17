NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598m in Nasarawa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs and expired products worth N598.08million in Nasarawa State.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, disclosed this in her address during the destruction of fake and expired products in the North-Central held in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday.

Represented by the agency’s Coordinator in Plateau State, Mohammed Bashir, the NAFDAC chief said the destroyed products were confiscated from manufacturers, importers, and distributors in other to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

She described the sale of such products as a fierce attack on Nigerians.

Earlier in his address, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Nsasarawa, Dadi Nantim, commended the stakeholders and security agencies for their support and assured that the agency would continue to sanction erring citizens.

