NAFDAC DG, Adeyeye, warns Nigerians against impersonators carrying out fraudulent recruitments

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has warned Nigerians about impersonators who circulate recruitment advert in her name on social media.

Adeyeye issued this caution at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, noting that her attention had been drawn to the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals impersonating her via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedln.

She said that the impostors, who were promising their victims employment in her name, were asking for money in exchange for the employment and other favours.

“This is a security breach. NAFDAC and the Director-General will never request for gratification to carry out its mandate.

“As a result of this, the social media account of the Director-General will no longer be in use until further notice. Members of the public are hereby advised to exercise due caution.

“The public should report any such activity to EFCC on +2348093322644, DSS on +2349153391309 for Nigeria.

“For international, you can call UK Interpol on +447971153192 or US Federal Bureau of Investigation on +1-800-225-5324,’’ Adeyeye said.

Read also:NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on danger of bleaching cream

The NAFDAC boss further debunked reports about the approval of any medicine, after circulating information that government had approved some.

According to her, if there is anyone that has been approved, the agency will let Nigerians know about it, so long such medicine is backed by science.

She added that if it is a natural product, NAFDAC has a regulating system that gives listing approval for such product.

Adeyeye said that such product would have to pass through clinical trials before approval could be given.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now