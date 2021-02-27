NAFDAC discovers illegal maize production facility in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has discovered an alleged illegal maize flour production outfit in Potiskum town of Yobe State.

The NAFDAC Assistant Director in charge of North-East, Mr. Nasiru Mato, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the facility which was using a single store space for processing of maize into flour came under regulatory scrutiny when officials of the agency stormed the premises.

He said the maize milling and packaging outfit was operating without compliance to quality standards and good manufacturing practice.

Mato described the firm’s operation as a gross violation of NAFDAC Act Cap No. 1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004).

He said: “Some of the violations and lapses uncovered were product misrepresentation, re-packaging and misbranding as NAFATY Corn Flour, a non – existing brand, and Dangote Semolina, an existing brand.

“The products were displayed for sale to unsuspecting consumers. More significantly too, there is no evidence of fortification with Vitamin A micronutrient.

“Repackaging of product is quite deceptive when measured against any yardstick.”

The director said NAFDAC would not condone such unholy practices and would continue to live up to its responsibility of ensuring only wholesome regulated products are made available to the public.

