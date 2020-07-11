NAFDAC dismisses as ‘inaccurate’ reports of its purported approval of Paxherbal for treatment of COVID-19

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) insisted on Saturday it had not approved Paxherbal for the treatment of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

In a statement she personally signed, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, described as “wrong and inaccurate” reports that the agency approved Paxherbal for the treatment of symptoms associated with the virus.

She said: “Paxherbal applied for Listing of Pax Herbal Cugzin capsule 290mg which was approved by NAFDAC and listed as ‘safe to use.’

“The applicant claimed that it is an immune booster and an anti-infective.

“However, as part of the labelling of the product, and in line with global practice, a disclaimer is on the product label which clearly states that the claims have not been evaluated by NAFDAC.

“Therefore, the statements circulating in the social media that NAFDAC has approved Paxherbal product specifically for treating symptoms associated with coronavirus is wrong and inaccurate.

“Until a clinical study is done in a scientific manner, no herbal medicine manufacturer can claim effectiveness to treat COVID-19 associated symptoms.”

Adeyeye also disclosed that NAFDAC is currently processing 21 herbal medicinal products for “safe to use or listing status.”

