NAFDAC launches digital tools to tackle counterfeit drugs in North-East Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has introduced two digital tools aimed at safeguarding public health across Nigeria’s North-East region.

At a two-day sensitisation workshop held in Gombe State on Wednesday, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical vendors, and patent medicine dealers gathered to learn about “Scan 2 Verify” and the “Green Book App,” technologies developed to authenticate the legitimacy of drugs in circulation.

Representing the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director of Post-Marketing Surveillance, Bitrus Fraden, stressed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that only certified medicines, vetted through rigorous regulatory procedures, are accessible to Nigerians.

“These tools are designed to empower users—whether professionals or ordinary citizens—to verify the authenticity of drugs in real time,” Fraden said. “Any product not appearing in the Green Book App is deemed counterfeit and potentially dangerous.”

The Green Book App serves as a digital database of NAFDAC-approved medicines, while Scan 2 Verify allows consumers to instantly check a drug’s registration status via QR code.

NAFDAC also reiterated its ongoing clampdown on illegal drug markets in major commercial centres such as Lagos and Onitsha. The agency called for increased vigilance from the public, urging Nigerians to verify all medicines before use and report any suspicious products.

“We cannot win this fight alone,” Fraden noted. “Public awareness and cooperation are essential in ridding our society of fake drugs.”

