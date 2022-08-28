News
NAFDAC promises first-class COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria
The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Sunday assured Nigerians that COVID-19 vaccines made in the country would meet international standards.
Adeyeye, according to a statement issued by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, stated this during the oversight visit of the House of Representatives Committee on COVID-19 to the NAFDAC facilities and COVID-19 laboratory projects in Lagos.
The NAFDAC chief also called for significant investment in the fight against COVID-19, as demonstrated by the creation of the new COVID-19 laboratory.
She said the laboratory equipped with modern instruments and amenities was a major plus for the country.
Adeyeye lamented that the health sector had been neglected before the present administration responded through the National Assembly COVID-19 Committee.
She said: “To ensure that the health sector is strengthened, NAFDAC must be strengthened, if the regulatory agency is not strengthened, the industry will not be strengthened.
“We have the African Free trade Agreement already here with us now for the nation’s pharmaceutical industry to take advantage of with quality products.
“There will be a lot of competition and if NAFDAC’s laboratory is not strengthened, we will not be able to compete.
“For vaccines, we are hoping that the vaccine facilities from the public-private partnership will soon happen but if the regulatory agency is not strong, we can make vaccines that will destroy our own people.”
“Nigeria can now make its own vaccines and we can assure the populace that there is quality in whatever is being manufactured because of NAFDAC’s strength.”
