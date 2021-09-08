NAFDAC seizes truckload of fake milk in Sokoto

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized a truckload of unregistered milk suspected to be fake in Sokoto.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Malam Garba Adamu, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Adamu said the consignment of 300 cartons of 35g creamer sachet was seized on Monday at the popular Kantin Daji market while the vehicle was on transit to Kano.

He said the items were confiscated and the persons involved fined to serve as a deterrent to others.

The coordinator explained that the agency’s headquarters had in July, alerted state offices on the circulation of unregistered milk and other products in the country.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC nabs man for counterfeiting products’ registration numbers in Onitsha

He enjoined members of the public to be wary of their consumables and monitor any unregistered item so as to support NAFDAC in safeguarding their health.

According to him, the agency’s officials intensified surveillance and inspection exercise in Sokoto and Kebbi States to ensure the quality of products and services.

Join the conversation

Opinions