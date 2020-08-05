NAFDAC shuts two fake vegetable oil outlets in Kwara

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has shut two retail outlets in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly producing unverified vegetable oil.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Roselyn Ajayi, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said the unregistered outlets located at Adaba and Stadium Road had sold more than 2.2 million litres of the product to unsuspecting consumers.

According to her, the outlets discovered following a tip-off by members of the public.

Ajayi said: “We were tipped-off by some concerned citizens and we investigated and found out that the individuals engaged in packaging and selling of vegetable oil whose sources are unverifiable.

Read also: NAFDAC dismisses as ‘inaccurate’ reports of its purported approval of Paxherbal for treatment of COVID-19

“Investigation revealed that one of the marketers acquired more than 2.2 million litres of unverified vegetable oil and selling it to the public. The persons involved were caught packaging and placing labels of unregistered brands on the product.”

The NAFDAC official said the source of the vegetable oil could not be verified even though the labels suggested that it was manufactured in Malaysia.

She disclosed that those involved had been arrested by the agency.

“The facilities had been locked and NAFDAC will take appropriate regulatory sanctions on individuals found guilty of violating the laws,” she concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions