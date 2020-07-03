NAFDAC stops unveiling of COVID-19 herbal syrup in Abeokuta

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday halted the planned unveiling of an anti-COVID-19 herbal syrup in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A herbal medicine practitioner, Paul Oni, had planned to unveil the anti-COVID-19 herbal syrup branded, ‘Oxibiotics,’ at the Centenary Hall, Ake, on Thursday.

The programme was however halted by NAFDAC officials, who stormed the venue and ordered its cancellation.

Officials of the regulatory agency also took Oni to his factory, which was sealed off after an inspection.

Oni while addressing journalists after his factory was sealed, expressed worry over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The herbal medicine practitioner, who is the Managing Director of Peculiar Projects Nigeria Limited, bemoaned the outrageous approval levies charged by NAFDAC.

According to him, the cost of approval was about N600,000 while cost of clinical trials was put at N1.5 million. These, he said were not affordable for him.

“So, when I saw the cost, I concluded that I should seek for help through a press conference. I am sure this herb can help people that have contracted COVID-19,” he said.

