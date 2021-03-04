 NAFDAC to ensure due diligence over COVID-19 vaccines, allays fears | Ripples Nigeria
NAFDAC to ensure due diligence over COVID-19 vaccines, allays fears

Published

2 hours ago

on

FG to compensate makers of codeine based cough syrup

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, March 4, stated its commitment towards ensuring the non-infiltration of sub-standard COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Mojisola Adeyeye, the NAFDAC DG, made this assertion via a statement during a media address regarding the upcoming vaccinations at the State House, Abuja.

Read also: Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19

In response to Nigeria’s Vaccine Approval Process, Adeyeye said, “We depend on the work done by other national drug regulatory agencies, but we also have to look at our own local context and peculiarities. Emphasis on Quality, Safety, Efficacy.”

Furthermore, the NAFDAC DG said, “Falsified Covid vaccines are already in the global market. That’s why NAFDAC is focusing on track-and-trace, to ensure no infiltration of substandard vaccines in the supply chain.

“Traceability is very important; we can trace the vaccines from the airport to the patient.”

