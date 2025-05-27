NAFDAC uncovers fake drugs factory in Delta

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a fake drug factory at Azagba Ogwashi in the Aniocha local government area of Delta State.

The NAFDAC Director, South–East, Dr. Martins Iluyomade, disclosed this at a press briefing in Asaba on Tuesday.

He said the agency would consider the option of seizing any building used for illicit drug manufacturing and relabelling of expired drugs.

According to him, the factory was sited in an uncompleted three-storey building in the community.

Iluyomade said: “I feel very sad for our country, and the kind of things that are playing out.

“Only God knows how many people have died from consumption of the illicit drugs produced by these merchants who are looking for money at all cost.

“They are perpetrating these heinous crimes using all manners of avenue including inciting the public against what NAFDAC is doing.

“They are even using their ill-gotten money after killing a lot of people. Nigerians need to be very vigilant.”

He said the prime suspect, Ekene Igwe, now at large, is one of the major traders at Ogbo-Ogu at Bridge Head drug market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Director added that the suspect and his wife, Blessing Igwe, were together in the illicit drug business.

“After these drug merchants knew that Ogbo-Ogu market is no longer safe for their illicit drug business, they moved out to neighbouring places like Asaba in uncompleted buildings and started re-labelling injectables that expired seven years ago.

“This issue of illicit drug business has been on for several years, and there has not been any solution. This time, NAFDAC is coming forward with a solution to make sure that Nigerians are safe, and we can safeguard the health of the public,” Iluyomade stated.

