NAFDAC warns against consumption of Whippy Real Mayonnaise

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the consumption of Whippy Real Mayonnaise in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday, NAFDAC revealed that Whippy Mayonnaise was investigated and discovered that it loses colour before its expiration date.

The agency tested samples of Whippy Mayonnaise and discovered that the products packed in 245g and 460g in plastic bottles were substandard following complaints by one of the customers.

NAFDQAC disclosed that the Whippy Real Mayonnaise products were manufactured in June 2022 but would expire in December this year.

However, before the expiration date, the products began to change colour from the regular mayonnaise colour, raising suspicion about the quality of Whippy Real Mayonnaise.

The statement read: “On investigation, the products were sourced locally from the manufacturer, SNF FOODS Limited, Onitsha, Anambra State. Samples were taken randomly from different batches of the product for laboratory analysis in NAFDAC Laboratory.

“Laboratory analysis conducted on the product by the agency showed unsatisfactory outcomes. It was discovered that, though the products were still within shelf life, they have become rancid and exhibited a colour different from the original colour of mayonnaise.

“All zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batches of the unwholesome product.”

NAFDAC also urged distributors, retailers and consumers to be wary of Whippy Real Mayonnaise products,

“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consumption, sale, or distribution of the implicated batches of the unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked,” it added.

