NAFDAC warns manufacturers against use of cancer-causing chemicals on consumables

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control has warned manufacturers and producers in Kebbi State to desist from using harmful chemicals that are capable of causing cancer to unsuspecting consumers in Kebbi and Nigeria.

The Zonal Director, Northwest of NAFDAC, Mrs Josephine Abbas, gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi during a high level NAFDAC stakeholders interactive meeting, as she also extended the warning to those who began production without registrations or with expired license.

According to her, the agency at the top level had made registration easy as part of plans by the Director General to encourage more legal productions in order to discourage hidden illegal productions which is inimical to consumers’ health because their products are not registered therefore didn’t get the needed scrutiny by NAFDAC.

According to Abbas, the Director General has decentralised registration through the introduction of e-registrations that a manufacturer can do from his comfort zone all in efforts to ensure safe productions.

She said: “As much as we want all of you to remain in business, NAFDAC will not allow any individual or group of persons to endanger the lives of many Nigerians, therefore every producer and/or manufacturer should not hide or run away but come forward to register his products or company.”

She noted that NAFDAC is not here to intimidate or harass anybody but correct anomalies and as well sanction defaulters who defied social engagements like the one holding now.

Earlier, the Kebbi State NAFDAC Coordinator, Muyideen Sulaiman, thanked the zonal coordinator for her visit to Kebbi, appealing to the head office to fast track the building of permanent office in Kebbi and the replacement of operational vehicle which he said is aging.

Sulaiman, who blamed banditry and few industries in the state on low revenue generation, said that despite that, the office generated over a million monthly plus as revenue.

He thanked the governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris for providing an atmosphere of peace for the smooth operation of the agency.

