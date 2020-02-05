NAF’s operation Rattle Snake 3 bombs, kills B’Haram fighters in hideout

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that its Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, had launched Operation Rattle Snake 3.

In a statement on Wednesday, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, said the operation’s day one attack on the hideout of terrorists in the Nigerian North-East left many of the insurgents neutralised.

He said the Air Interdiction Operation started on Tuesday, February 4.

He said the operation’s goal was to target selected locations within the North-East to further degrade the remnants of the terrorists as well as deny them freedom of action.

“On Day One of the Operation, air strikes by NAF attack aircraft resulted in the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno State.

“The air strikes were executed following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, indicating that ISWAP fighters were harboured in some buildings at the southern edge of the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its fighter jets to engage the location, scoring accurate hits on the designated target leading to the destruction of the structures and the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations,” Daramola said.

