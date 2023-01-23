NAHCO reacts as workers go on strike leaving passengers stranded at airport

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCo Plc) has reacted to the decision of its workers that staged an industrial strike on Monday disrupting activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In several videos making rounds online, thousands of international passengers were seen stranded and looking frustrated.

The worker’s protest is over a wage increase demand.

Some of the airlines whose flights were disrupted included Delta, Turkish Air, Ethiopian, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, and Air France-KLM.

NAHCO handles check-in, boarding, and ramp services of the aforementioned airlines.

Reacting in a press statement, NAHCO management said it acknowledged that some of its clients were being put through a difficult situation by the insistence of some staff to embark on the strike despite a subsisting order of court, which restrained them from doing so.

According to the Group Executive Director at NAHCO, Dr Olusola Obabori: “We regret all the inconveniences, the Company is already engaging the Unions and other stakeholders and are positive the situation would be resolved within hours.

“We understand the power of negotiation. The Company which has arguably the best welfare package among the local players in the aviation industry will do all that is absolutely necessary to make its workforce happy even as it delights its customers.

“The aviation unions consisting of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) had last week given a five-day notice of strike to NAHCO management citing slow progress in negotiation for salary review.

“This situation would be resolved speedily as it is detrimental.”

