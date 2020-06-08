NAHCO, SAHCO, Presco, Prestige Assurance top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian bourse posted a negative growth, depreciating by N118 billion as the bear was dominant in the market.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC (NAHCO)

NAHCO makes our list this week on the basis of its proposal of N0.30 per share dividend following the release of its Full Year 2019 financials, which saw Profit After Tax (PAT) leap by 256%.

The qualification date is 30th June while payment is slated for 16th July.

Its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 4.49 while its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N0.64.

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC (SAHCO)

SAHCO features on our list on the account of declaring a dividend for FY2019 last week. It announced a proposed dividend of N0.17 per share subject to the approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The qualification date is 16th June while the payment date is 30th June.

Its EPS is N0.39 while its PE ratio is 7.00.

PRESCO PLC

Presco appears on our list this week on the basis of declaring a dividend of N2 per share for FY2019 last week.

The qualification date is fixed for 17th July and the payment date for 7th August.

Its EPS is N3.64 while its PE ratio is 12.44.

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC

Prestige Assurance makes our list on account of its proposed bonus issue in the ratio of 2 new shares for every 11 existing shares held by shareholders, whose names appear on the company’s register at the close of business on 19th June.

Its EPS is 0.12 while the PE ratio is 4.82

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

Trans-Nationwide Express features on our list for planning to reward its shareholders with N0.03 per share dividend for FY2019.

The qualification date is 3rd July while the payment day is 20th July.

NEIMETH INTER’L PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

Neimeth makes our list by virtue of its position as the best performing stock for last week. Opening at N1.13, it closed at N1.77, growing by 56.64%.

AFROMEDIA PLC

Afromedia appears on our list for being the worst performing stock last week. It opened at N0.26 and closed at N0.20, shedding 23.08%.

