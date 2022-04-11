NAHCO, UACN among top stocks as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds with N127.5bn gain for shareholders

The Nigerian stock exchange opened the week’s trading on a positive note with equity capitalization rising by 0.50 percent on Monday.

The development handed the stock market investors N127.5 billion gain following the rise in the market capitalization to N25.26 trillion from N25.13 trillion posted last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 324.44 basis points to close at 46,867.95 compared to 46,543.51 achieved last week.

Investors splashed N3.82billion on 224.64 million shares in 5,946 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the N1.75 billion investors parted with for 154.12 million shares in 4,515 deals on Friday.

NAHCO topped the gainers’ table with N0.50kobo to rise from N5 to N5.50kobo per share after eight hours of trading.

UAC Nigeria’s share was up by N1 to move from N10.10kobo to N11.10kobo per share.

Meyer’s share appreciated by N0.11kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 9.47 percent to end trading with N1.04 from N0.95kobo per share.

Learn Africa completed the list after gaining N0.16kobo to close at N1.89kobo from N1.73kobo per share.

On the losers chart, Academy shed N0.17kobo to drop from N1.77kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share fell from N0.34kobo to N0.36kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent during trading.

Multiverse lost 4.55 percent to end trading with N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Prestige completed the list after losing 4.44 percent of its share price to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 43.24 million shares valued at N994.24 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 31.12 million shares valued at N740.24 million.

Sterling Bank traded 23.42 million shares worth N35.11 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 13.83 million shares worth N51.18 million, while AccessCorp traded 12.37 million valued at N124.73 million.

