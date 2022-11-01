NAHCON, Regal Insurance lead gainers in Nigerian capital market’s activity

The Nigerian capital market ended trading on Tuesday with N23.82 trillion equity capitalization.

The All-Share Index also closed at 43,745.73 after eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market today.

Investors traded 172.86 million shares worth N4.01 billion in 4,110 deals on Tuesday.

NAHCON led the gainers’ list with a N0.53kobo rise in share price, moving from N5.67kobo to N6.20kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 4.35 percent to move from N0.23kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

UPDC’s share value was up by 4.21 percent to end trading at N0.99kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

AIICO gained 3.64 percent to close at N0.57kobo, above its opening price of N0.55kobo per share.

Lasaco’s shares traded upward by 3.57 percent to rise from N0.84kobo to N0.87kobo per share.

Julius Berger topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.45kobo to drop from N25.90kobo to N23.45kobo per share.

Seplat’s share price dropped by N100 to end trading at N1100 from N1200 per share.

Chams lost 8 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 7.69 percent dropping from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share price dropped from N8.95kobo to N8.40kobo per share after losing N0.55kobo during trading.

Access Corp led the day’s trading with 24.68 million shares valued at N194.14 million.

Sterling Bank sold 21.97 million shares worth N31.12 million.

Transcorp followed with 15.21 million shares valued at N16.15 million.

UBA traded 13.57 million shares worth 95.82 million, while Zenith Bank traded 13.57 million shares valued at N191.79 million.

