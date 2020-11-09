Nahuche resigns as INEC national commissioner, five others retire

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday confirmed the resignation of a National Commissioner in the electoral body, Abubakar Nahuche.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, confirmed Nahuche’s resignation in a message to journalists in Abuja.

The national commissioner’s resignation came just a few hours after the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, handed over to Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Mu’azu (retd.), to oversee the affairs of the commission pending the confirmation of his reappointment by the senate.

Yakubu was re-appointed for another five- year term by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

He said, “INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Estate, Works and Transport Committee, representing North-West, Abubakar Nahuche, resigned his appointment on personal reasons and the president has accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.”

Meanwhile, five INEC national commissioners have also announced their retirement from the commission.

The quintet – Hajiya Amina Zakari, Prof. Antonia Taiye Okoosi-Simbine, Alhaji Baba Shettima Arfo, Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Lecky, and Prince Adedeji Solomon Soyebi – confirmed the development during the handover ceremony held at the Conference Rome of the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

