Business
NAICOM cancels Niger Insurance, Standard Alliance licenses
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has cancelled certificates of registration of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, and Niger Insurance Plc.
The NAICOM’s Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing Development, Mr. Rasaaq Salami, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the cancellation of the companies’ registration took effect from June 21.
He said the commission had appointed Sanya, Ogunkuade Esq in Abuja as the liquidator for Niger Insurance Plc.
Read also:Niger Insurance’s financial struggles may compel NAICOM to revoke its operational license
Salami added that Kehinde Aina, Esq of Aina Blankson LP in the Ikoyi area of Lagos had been chosen as Standard Alliance Insurance Plc liquidator.
He advised all stakeholders to forward their inquiries to the respective receiver/liquidator for each company for necessary action.
Salami assured all stakeholders of NAICOM’s readiness to protect their investments.
