Naija News re-brands, moves head office to Lagos

One of Nigeria’s major online news platforms, Naija News, has announced a relocation of its corporate headquarters to Lagos State in a move to build stronger ties with its audience and advertisers.

In a press statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Founder of the platform, Adeniyi Olawale, announced the new office address as 103, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The release added that the new office was equipped with contemporary newsroom infrastructures and designed to deliver great ambience for both team members and partners from the corporate world.

“With our relocation to Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, we are poised to deliver news optimally and respond faster to the demands of corporate Nigeria,” Adeniyi said.

The statement noted that Naija News is published by Polance Media Limited, and that the platform is an independent news organization focused on serving the Nigerian audience and the world at large with verified news reports.

The digital newspaper also prides itself as producing content of the highest quality aimed at winning the trust of readers and the public at large.

The platform has over the years built huge followership in the social media space, making it one of the go-to sites for latest news from the world’s most populous black nation.

