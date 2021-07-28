 Naija News re-brands, moves head office to Lagos | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Naija News re-brands, moves head office to Lagos

Published

44 mins ago

on

Naija News re-brands, moves head office to Lagos

One of Nigeria’s major online news platforms, Naija News, has announced a relocation of its corporate headquarters to Lagos State in a move to build stronger ties with its audience and advertisers.

In a press statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Founder of the platform, Adeniyi Olawale, announced the new office address as 103, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The release added that the new office was equipped with contemporary newsroom infrastructures and designed to deliver great ambience for both team members and partners from the corporate world.

“With our relocation to Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, we are poised to deliver news optimally and respond faster to the demands of corporate Nigeria,” Adeniyi said.

Read also: Ripples Nigeria wins Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge, to launch historic project

The statement noted that Naija News is published by Polance Media Limited, and that the platform is an independent news organization focused on serving the Nigerian audience and the world at large with verified news reports.

The digital newspaper also prides itself as producing content of the highest quality aimed at winning the trust of readers and the public at large.

The platform has over the years built huge followership in the social media space, making it one of the go-to sites for latest news from the world’s most populous black nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....