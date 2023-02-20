Naira Watch
Naira appreciates across official, unofficial markets
The Naira appreciated against the United States Dollar at the parallel market, the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) and the Investors and Exporters (I&E) windows of the foreign exchange (FX) market.
In the I&E window where Naira is official traded, FMDQ securities reports that on Friday the naira increased in value by 75 Kobo or 0.16 per cent to finish at N461.25/$1 compared to Thursday’s rate of N462.00/$1.
Participants during the trading session recorded a forex turnover of $81.98 million, which was 17.6% higher than $69.72 million on the previous day trading.
Nigerian Naira appreciates again at official market
Checks revealed that in the black market, the Nigerian currency gained against its American counterpart by N1 yesterday to sell at N759/$1 compared to the previous day’s value of N760/$1.
Also, in the peer-to-peer segment, the local currency appreciated by N1 to quote at N769/$1, in contrast to the N770/$1 it was exchanged on Thursday.
In the interbank window of the market, the domestic currency appreciated against the Pound Sterling yesterday by N5.72 to close at N550.11/£1 versus Thursday’s N555.83/£1 and also improved against the Euro by N4.01 to end the session at N489.67/€1 versus N493.68/€1.
