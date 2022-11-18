Naira appreciates again at black market, as dollar supply rises

The pressure on Nigeria’s currency, Naira moderated on Wednesday as it gained 0.95 percent against the dollar at the parallel market following a slight increase in dollar supply.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, the local currency stood at N787.50 per dollar, compared to N795/$1 at the parallel market the previous day.

Nigeria’s currency has been wobbling in recent days at the unofficial market. It lost 3.14 percent of its value on Tuesday after appreciating against the dollar last week.

READ ALSO:Poll shows CBN is set to devalue Naira officially, what this means

The naira fell to 795/$1 on Tuesday from N770/$1 on Monday at the parallel market in Lagos.

However, at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, Naira depreciated by 0.15 percent to the dollar.

FMDQ securities quoted Naira to dollar at the end of trading at N446.67 as against the last close of N446.00.

Most currency dealers who participated at the FX auction on Tuesday maintained bids between N432.00 (low) and N447.00 per dollar (high).

At the end of the trading a total of $121 million was traded by participants compared to $86 million the previous day

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now