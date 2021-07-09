Business
Naira appreciates against the U.S dollar
On Thursday, the Nigerian currency gained against the US Dollar in the foreign currency (FX) market’s Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Data from FMDQ securities shows the domestic currency appreciated by 20 kobo or 0.05 percent against the greenback to close on Thursday, July 8 at N411.25/$1 compared with N411.45/$1 it finished on Wednesday.
Market participants during trading yesterday bid for The Naira at an intraday low of N420.86 and a high of N400.00 before closing at N411.25 on Thursday.
One of the factors that supported this gain was the decline in the demand for FX at the market window during the session.
Read also: Naira may gain this week after closing Friday weaker to U.S dollars
Data shows the turnover for the day stood at $84.06 million, $176.45 million, or 67.7 percent lower than the $260.51 million recorded a day earlier.
At the black market, Data from Abokifx shows that Naira exchange rate to the dollar, Euro remained unchanged but gained against the British pounds.
Naira to U.S dollars closed at N503/$1 and Euro at N593/€1 but gained N2 against the Pound to finish at N708/£1 compared with the previous day’s N710/£1.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....