Naira appreciates against US dollar as forex supply jumps by 301.3%

Nigerian Naira on Tuesday recorded a 1.16% rise in value against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the market.

According to data from the FMDQ Securities where Naira is officially traded, the Nigerian currency closed Tuesday’s trade at N424.17 to a dollar compared to N429.13/$ recorded as of the close of trading activities in the previous trading session.

Naira’s good performance was largely helped by the 301.3% increase in forex supplied in the official market.

Read also: Naira falls to N630/$1 at the black market

Data shows a total of $383.59 million in FX value was traded on Tuesday, 19th July 2022, an increase compared to $95.58 million that exchanged hands on Monday.

At the black market, traders revealed that the exchange to the dollar dropped to N620/$1 compared to N619.5/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

While at the peer-to-peer market Naira depreciated further by 0.78% on Wednesday morning to trade at a minimum of N635.1/$1 compared to N630.2/$1 recorded on Tuesday morning.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now