Naira appreciates against US dollar at official, unofficial markets
Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in three segments of the foreign exchange market on Tuesday, April 25th, following the Eid al-Fitr break.
In the official market, the Naira gained value against the Dollar, closing at N463.44/$1.
This represents an increase of 23 Kobo or 0.05%, closing at N463.44/$1 compared to N463.67/$1 in the previous session.
In the parallel market, the Naira gained N3 against the Dollar, closing at N736/$1 compared to the previous session’s N739/$1.
However, in the interbank segment, the Naira lost value against the Pound Sterling by 71 Kobo, closing at N572.99/£1 compared to N572.18/£1 in the previous session, and against the Euro, it depreciated by 95 Kobo to close at N505.04/€1 versus N504.09/€1.
