Naira appreciates at official market, hits N760 on the streets

Published

11 seconds ago

on

The Naira started the last trading week of October 2022 on a mixed note at the black market and the official foreign exchange market.

At the official market on Monday Naira improved by 29 Kobo or 0.07 per cent to close at N441.38/$1 compared to N441.67/$1 on Friday last week.

At the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and the parallel market windows Naira performed badly.

READ ALSO:Naira makes gain against US dollar, as Bank of America predicts N520/$1 exchange rate

In the P2P, the value of the local currency fell by N11 to trade at N769/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N758/$1 and at the black market, it depreciated by N8 to close at N760/$1 in contrast to last Friday’s N752/$1.

But the local currency appreciated against the American currency yesterday by 29 Kobo or 0.07 per cent in the I&E market window to settle at N441.38/$1 versus N441.67/$1.

In the interbank segment, the Naira also dropped in value against the Pound Sterling and the Euro.

It lost 63 Kobo against the British currency during the session to close at N492.88/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N492.25/£1.

Naira also depreciated by N1.31 against the Euro on Monday to quote at N430.46/€1 versus N429.15/€1.

Opinions

