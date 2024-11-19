Naira appreciates by 0.67%, trades N1,678/$ at official market

The Naira traded N1,678 against the dollar at the official window on Tuesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira appreciated by N11.44 0.67 percent when compared to the N1,690/$ the currency traded on Monday.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to $128.59 million on Tuesday down from $173.14 million recorded the previous day.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,698 and N1,631 against the dollar today.

